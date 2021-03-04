There is no team in the NFL that faces more salary cap issues than the New Orleans Saints this year, which becomes an even bigger issue as the team looks to stay competitive, after the expected retirement of Drew Brees.

The salary cap is expected to come in at around $185 million per team, a reduction from 2020 after the COVID-19-plagued season that led to deflated revenues for the league. That has caused issues for just about every team, but none more than the Saints.

Spotrac currently projects the team at more than $59 million over the cap. The front office has some serious work to do to get the roster in order here, and today, it took another small step towards that.

Ahead of the 2019 season, kicker Wil Lutz signed a big five-year, $20.25 million contract extension with the team. Now, the team is restructuring his deal.

More cap moves for the #Saints, as the march continues: They restructured kicker Wil Lutz’s contract to create $1.74M in salary cap space, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2021

The newly restructured deal will spread some of the remaining cash over the 2022 and 2023 seasons, when the salary cap is expected to go back up, and potentially in a big way with the league’s new media rights deal.

Lutz has been a consistent performer for the New Orleans Saints, since joining the team in 2016. After converting over 93-percent of his field goal attempts in 2018, he was a Pro Bowler in 2019, making 32-of-36 kicks, including 3-of-5 from 50+ yards, and 13-of-15 from 40-49.

In 2020, he was 23-for-28 on field goals, and 57-for-58 on extra points, his most accurate NFL season in that categories.

The Saints have plenty of other deals to make to get into a sound financial place though.