The Saints Signed A New Running Back On Monday

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

On Monday, the New Orleans Saints announced a handful of roster moves.

For starters, the Saints waived center Cohl Cabral, linebacker Joel Dublanko, and wide receiver Jalen McCleskey. They also brought back a familiar face to join their running back room.

The Saints have signed running back Devine Ozigbo. This will mark his third stint in New Orleans.

Ozigbo confirmed this signing on Twitter, writing, "And we back!"

Ozigbo signed with the Saints in 2019 as an undrafted free agent. He was then claimed off waivers by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In three years with the Jaguars, Ozigbo had 10 carries for 28 yards. The Nebraska product also had 12 catches for 65 yards.

The Saints signed Ozigbo off the Jaguars' practice squad in October 2021. However, he was waived just a few weeks after the initial signing.

Ozigbo then spent the final weeks of the 2021 season on the New England Patriots' practice squad.

At the moment, the Saints' backfield consists of Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram, Tony Jones Jr., Dwayne Washington, and Abram Smith.

Ozigbo will try to crack the Saints' running back rotation in training camp.