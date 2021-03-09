It’s no secret the New Orleans Saints are in some trouble regarding cap space this off-season. So much so, it’s going to be a turbulent couple of weeks as free agency quickly approaches.

NFL analyst Andrew Brandt sent Saints fans a blunt message regarding how the cap space issues will be resolved this month. Long story short, there “will be blood.”

“Re questions about teams like the Saints getting ‘under the Cap,’ they have another week, until March 17, to slice and dice,” Brandt tweeted on Tuesday. “There will be blood.” Brandt, like fans and other various analysts, is definitely concerned about the Saints. New Orleans has plenty of work to do this month. Re questions about teams like the Saints getting “under the Cap,” they have another week, until March 17, to slice and dice. There will be blood. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) March 9, 2021 To be quite honest, we’ve seen this story from the Saints before. New Orleans somehow always wiggles its way out of a potential jam, despite the complications surrounding the cap. The Saints started working to figure out their cap issues on Tuesday, but in surprising fashion. New Orleans franchise tagged safety Marcus Williams today, costing the team an expected $11 million in the process. While surprising, franchise tagging Williams now gives the Saints the option to try and workout a longterm deal ahead of the 2021 season, which could clear a bit of cap space in the process. The reality is the Saints have had cap issues for years, but they’ve always found a way to maneuver out of them and field a competitive team. We’d expect nothing less this off-season.

Regardless, expect much of the NFL news to revolve around New Orleans’ roster moves in coming weeks.