NFL Network Analyst Has Saints Drafting A QB In Round 1

Many people around the NFL expect Drew Brees to retire in the very near future. If that’s the case, Sean Payton has to find a new starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints this offseason.

New Orleans could always hand the keys to the offense over to Taysom Hill, who owned a 3-1 record during his time as the Saints’ starter this past season. Another option for Payton is to re-sign Jameis Winston and see if he can revitalize his career. After all, he did recently say that he wants to bring Winston back for the 2021 season.

“And a lot of times, you want to hold your cards closer to the vest and he is a free agent,” Payton said on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. “But him, along with Taysom Hill who’s in the building, we’ve said it all along — we’re going to develop and coach those guys. And Jameis is one of those guys that we have a big interest in.”

There is a third option the Saints could explore for the 2021 season that involves the upcoming draft. NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah revealed his latest mock draft, which has Mac Jones going to New Orleans to be the heir apparent to to Brees.

“If the Saints do re-sign Jameis Winston, Jones would provide an additional option as they try to replace Drew Brees, who’s expected to retire,” Jeremiah wrote. “Jones is a fit as an accurate thrower and good decision-maker.” Mock Draft 2.0https://t.co/e6nSjBoKzJ — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) February 16, 2021 Jones met with the Saints at the Senior Bowl last month, so there is some mutual interest between the two sides. The odds of Jones sliding to the 28th pick aren’t great since his stock is at an all-time high right now, but crazier things have happened in the NFL.