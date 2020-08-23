NFL Analyst Names Team With Most ‘Enviable’ QB Situation

Teams like Washington, Chicago and New England have tough decisions to make at QB this preseason. But there are a few teams that seems to have their QB position as solid as physically possible.

NFL Hall of Fame executive and current analyst Gil Brandt recently posted his list of the most and least enviable QB situations in the league. Brandt evaluates QB situations by top-to-bottom QB depth and quality, not just who the starter is.

At the bottom of the list were teams like Pittsburgh, the Rams, Jacksonville, Tennessee and the Jets. All of them have QBs of shaky reliability and little-to-no depth below them.

There were several that stood out as having solid ones. Dallas, Cleveland, Miami and Las Vegas all made the top five.

The number one team on the least? The New Orleans Saints.

.@Gil_Brandt ranks the five most and least enviable quarterback situations in the NFL in 2020. Where do Tua Tagovailoa and Ryan Fitzpatrick's Dolphins sit?https://t.co/2Qs60oW7D7 pic.twitter.com/Eq6EK809n4 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 21, 2020

Between all-world thrower Drew Brees, the versatile Taysom Hill, and the experienced Jameis Winston, all with QB guru Sean Payton teaching the room, New Orleans won’t see too much drop off if any one of them misses time.

It’s pretty easy to see why. Last year’s backup, Teddy Bridgewater, went 5-0 as a starter in Brees’ absence.

There’s a lot of belief around the league that Drew Brees will retire soon. For New Orleans to have not one, but two quality backups on the roster could set the team up to continue to thrive with their current roster for years to come.

Do the Saints have the best QB situation in the NFL?