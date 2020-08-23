The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Analyst Names Team With Most ‘Enviable’ QB Situation

Saints quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Drew Brees discuss a play during playoff game vs. the Vikings.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 05: Drew Brees #9 talks to Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Teams like Washington, Chicago and New England have tough decisions to make at QB this preseason. But there are a few teams that seems to have their QB position as solid as physically possible.

NFL Hall of Fame executive and current analyst Gil Brandt recently posted his list of the most and least enviable QB situations in the league. Brandt evaluates QB situations by top-to-bottom QB depth and quality, not just who the starter is.

At the bottom of the list were teams like Pittsburgh, the Rams, Jacksonville, Tennessee and the Jets. All of them have QBs of shaky reliability and little-to-no depth below them.

There were several that stood out as having solid ones. Dallas, Cleveland, Miami and Las Vegas all made the top five.

The number one team on the least? The New Orleans Saints.

Between all-world thrower Drew Brees, the versatile Taysom Hill, and the experienced Jameis Winston, all with QB guru Sean Payton teaching the room, New Orleans won’t see too much drop off if any one of them misses time.

It’s pretty easy to see why. Last year’s backup, Teddy Bridgewater, went 5-0 as a starter in Brees’ absence.

There’s a lot of belief around the league that Drew Brees will retire soon. For New Orleans to have not one, but two quality backups on the roster could set the team up to continue to thrive with their current roster for years to come.

Do the Saints have the best QB situation in the NFL?


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.