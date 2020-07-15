Over the past two years, we’ve seen a pair of young quarterbacks take over the league in Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. Both players should be in contention to win the MVP Award this upcoming season.

Even though football is transitioning toward mobile quarterbacks, one NFL analyst believes we’ll see a traditional pocket passer win MVP this fall.

According to Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report, the 2020 MVP Award will be won by Drew Brees.

It’s crazy to think that Brees hasn’t been named the MVP of the league at any point in his illustrious career. He nearly won the MVP Award in 2011 and 2018, but Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes edged him out for the award during those two seasons.

Brees has thrown for 77,416 yards and 547 touchdowns thus far – both numbers are NFL records. Adding an MVP to his resume would help him move up a few spots on the all-time quarterback list.

In addition to winning MVP of the 2020 regular season, Davenport has Brees leaving the NFL on top as a Super Bowl champion. That would mark his first title since the New Orleans Saints’ magical run in 2009.

Time is running out for Brees to win both an MVP Award and Super Bowl. At 41 years old, many people believe this will be his last ride with the Saints. If he’s going to truly walk away from football after this year, you’d have to imagine he’s going to give everything he has to the game.

The last three seasons haven’t been easy for Brees, as he has lost in heartbreaking fashion each time. That being said, his time to finally add another ring to his collection could be coming soon.

[Bleacher Report]