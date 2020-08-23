NFL Analyst Says There’s 1 ‘Perfect’ Fit For Jadeveon Clowney

There’s 17 days until the start of the 2020 NFL season and three weeks from the first NFL Sunday, and three-time Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney is still without a team.

But Bleacher Report NFL analyst Maurice Moton thinks there’s one team that’s a perfect fit for Clowney. On Saturday, he advocated for the New Orleans Saints to sign Clowney to augment their pass rush.

“The New Orleans Saints’ quest for a Super Bowl title and Jadeveon Clowney’s desire to make good money on a contender seem like a perfect match for the 2020 season,” Moton wrote. He noted that no Saints pass rusher had more than seven sacks in 2019.

One of the other benefits of signing him, on top of the pass rushing skills he brings, is how he’d help keep the defensive line healthy. Moton pointed to defensive end Marcus Davenport’s recent injury struggles as a good reason to get some help.

ICYMI: For both sides, Jadeveon Clowney and the #Saints make sense –#Saints would field a high-end rotation of DEs (watch out Tom Brady and Matt Ryan). Clowney would land with a strong contender that’s thinking Super Bowl or bust ⬇️https://t.co/TGsUOqPXAM — Maurice Moton (@MoeMoton) August 23, 2020

It would be a popular move for sure. Outspoken All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas has already publicly advocated for his team to sign Clowney.

But Moton also noted that the Saints would need to clear a lot of cap space to make the move happen. The Saints have less than $8 million in cap space, while Clowney is reportedly seeking upwards of $15 million.

Clowney has 32.0 sacks over the past five years and made three straight Pro Bowls from 2016 to 2018.

The Saints could certainly do a lot worse if they try to upgrade at pass rush before the start of the season.