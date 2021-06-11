For the first time in over a decade, the New Orleans Saints will have a new starting quarterback when they take the field.

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees announced his retirement from the league following the 2020 season. With Brees officially gone, it’s time for a new era next season.

The battle will come down to former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston and longtime Saints backup quarterback/gadget player Taysom Hill. Before Sean Payton makes his final decision, one NFL analyst thinks there is a clear choice.

Here’s what Jim Trotter had to say, via NFL.com.

If it is possible to predict the ending before the competition earnestly begins, my expectation is that Winston will jog out with the starters on Sept. 12, when the Saints open the season against the Packers in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Trotter explained his decision later in the article.

“The belief is not based on anything negative about Hill,” he said. It’s more about the offense being more dynamic with Winston behind center. The former Florida State star is a better pure passer, and his presence will allow Payton to continue to use Hill in multiple roles that stress defenses during the week and on Sundays.”

Winston in the frontrunner for the job, at least according to sports books around the country.

Who will land the starting job?