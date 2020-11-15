NFL Fans Continue To Love Jameis Winston’s Pregame Routine

Despite still being the back-up quarterback in New Orleans, Jameis Winston still got some attention before the Saints game against the 49ers on Sunday.

The 26-year-old took to the field to warm-up in the Mercedes Benz-Superdome and put on quite the show with his patented routine. Winston like to focus on his lower body during pregame, which leads to some pretty hilarious-looking movements.

The former Florida State quarterback has become known for doing things out of the ordinary. Even so, fans still have a blast watching his peculiar methods.

Take a look at his warm-up on Sunday:

Jameis Winston going through his routine before the game pic.twitter.com/JGC9p6i6Yq — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 15, 2020

It’s safe to say that Winston will be sufficiently warm if he’s needed later on Sunday.

The 26-year-old quarterback signed with the Saints this offseason to be the team’s back-up behind Drew Brees. The one-year deal was worth just $1.1 million.

Although many pundits thought the time in New Orleans would be beneficial for Winston to develop under Brees, others were shocked that no team took a chance on the former Buccaneers quarterback. In 2019, he led the league with 5,109 yards but also threw a league-high 30 interceptions, compared to 33 touchdowns. Accuracy continues to be a problem for the young quarterback, which will make it tough for him to command his own team.

With Winston on the bench and Brees still under center, the Saints still look strong in a talented NFC South. New Orleans leads the division at 6-2, after a commanding 38-3 win over Tom Brady’s Buccaneers last Sunday.

The Saints game against the 49ers kicks off on just under 30 minutes at 4:25 p.m. ET.