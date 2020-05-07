NFL Fans React To Getting Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees In Week 1

The NFL schedule isn’t set to release for another few hours, but the leaks are already coming in. And they are good.

According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, Drew Brees and the Saints will host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. However, the game will not be played in primetime and will instead be an afternoon game.

Brees and Brady have only squared off five times in their NFL careers. They met twice when Brees was on the Chargers, and three times when he was with the Saints.

Brees won both of his meetings against Brady’s Patriots with the Chargers and his first one with the Saints. But Brady is currently on a two-game winning streak against him with their last meeting coming in 2017.

Needless to say, fans are already getting super pumped for the big matchup between the two future Hall of Famers (even though it has yet to be confirmed by the league).

Brees vs Brady in week 1, count me in. — Jacob Cox (@jacobcox_24) May 7, 2020

Brees v Brady is exactly what we need week 1 🤓 — Reese Nichols (@_ReeseNics12) May 7, 2020

The Saints and Buccaneers were tied for the third-most points scored in 2019, dropping over 28 points a game on their opponents. But with Brady replacing Jameis Winston, an offense that was already top ten in yards could get even better.

Unfortunately, one diehard Tom Brady fan isn’t exactly thrilled about the potential Week 1 matchup. Here’s Skip Bayless’ reaction:

Report: Brady at Brees Week 1. UNFAIR, NFL. WHY MAKE BRADY PLAY HIS TOUGHEST GAME OF THE YEAR FIRST, WITHOUT THE USUAL TIME TO PREPARE??? OK, saddle him with 0-1. Then watch what happens. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 7, 2020

Sorry Skip, but we’re hoping that this report turns out to be true. A blockbuster Week 1 matchup would be just what the doctor ordered.

Who do you think will win the QB duel between Tom Brady and Drew Brees this year?