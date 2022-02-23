Dennis Allen’s coaching staff in New Orleans is starting to take shape. On Wednesday, the Saints announced a plethora of moves to their staff for the 2022 season.

For starters, the Saints are retaining defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen and secondary coach Kris Richard. Not only will they keep their current roles with the staff, they’ll both be promoted to co-defensive coordinator.

Special teams coach Darren Rizzi will also remain in New Orleans for the 2022 season. He’ll also serve as the team’s assistant head coach.

The Saints have also announced that quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry is adding passing game coordinator to his list of responsibilities.

Judging by some of the reactions, Saints fans are happy that Curry, Nielsen and Richard are staying on the staff.

Now, the focus for New Orleans shifts over to free agency. The team will need to figure out who’ll be its quarterback for next season and beyond.

The Saints will enter this offseason with plenty of questions. With Sean Payton gone, the team has to figure out how it’ll adjust to this new era.

On the bright side, there’s a lot of continuity on this staff. Allen has retained just about every key assistant coach while bringing in a few new faces in Kodi Burns and Doug Marrone.