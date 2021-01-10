NFL Fans React To Today’s Game On Nickelodeon

The Spun

Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara celebrate.NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 16: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates with Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints after scoring a tochdown during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 16, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The NFL is doing something pretty unique this afternoon. For the first time ever, the league will broadcast a game on Nickelodeon.

In addition to Bears-Saints being shown nationally on CBS, you can also watch the game on Nickelodeon, where the broadcast will be geared toward drawing in younger viewers.

Kickoff isn’t until 4:40 p.m. ET, but like every other network that televises the NFL, Nickelodeon had a pregame show. It featured former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson along with SpongeBob Squarepants and his crew.

The early reactions to the Nickelodeon simulcast appear to be pretty positive ones.

In all honesty, this kind of outside-the-box thinking is good for the NFL. It can’t hurt to try and capture the attention of kids in fun, non-traditional ways.

We’re looking forward to seeing what kinds of bells and whistles the Nickelodeon broadcast has throughout the afternoon. Hopefully, there’s slime.

Saints-Bears will kick off momentarily.


