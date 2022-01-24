NFL Fans React To What Saints Owner Said Monday

The biggest storyline surrounding the New Orleans Saints at the moment is the future of longtime head coach Sean Payton.

A report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport over the weekend indicated that Payton has been noncommittal about whether or not he’ll be back with the team next season. The 58-year-old head coach reportedly returned to the team facility today, but his status for 2022 technically remains unsettled.

Saints owner Gayle Benson was asked about Payton’s plans, and answered the question while laughing.

“We don’t know. Who knows?” Benson said, per Sean Fazende of FOX8 New Orleans. “We’ll find out soon enough I guess. I don’t think any of us know, but he’ll let us know soon enough.”

The video of Benson speaking can be seen below. The reactions to it have been mixed, with some people thinking she’s clearly laughing it off because she knows Payton will be back and others feeling she is trying to hide her nerves about the situation.

Feels like this story isn’t being talked about enough in the wake of the amazing weekend of football games. https://t.co/iVBGzlMZo2 — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 24, 2022

Confirmation that Saints coach Sean Payton's status remains uncommitted for 2022, though he is expected to be back at work this week along with the rest of the coaching staff after they took last week off Benson: “I don’t think any of us know, but he’ll let us know soon enough." https://t.co/93jQ92PIMT — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) January 24, 2022

This is one of those quotes that will seem ominous when you read it, but feels completely different when you watch Gayle say it. #Saints https://t.co/zzfh4paKBo pic.twitter.com/CgqoPRD1oQ — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) January 24, 2022

Can't imagine Gayle Benson is participating in some elaborate ruse. Sean Payton has a decision to make on his future. https://t.co/cxiMX9ndYz — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 24, 2022

Oh yea she’s trolling 😂 Mrs B laughing about it https://t.co/hrRv8JKUKp — Jameis Winston QB1 (@_chevy_baby) January 24, 2022

the most posh nfl owner response you'll ever see to a HC question https://t.co/DG2ZNJ4KPu — Josh McCown Conversation Haver (@patsfb) January 24, 2022

Payton has been the Saints’ head coach since 2006. During his tenure, he’s taken the team to the postseason nine times and delivered a win in Super Bowl XLIV.

Whatever decision Payton is making, he will probably need to announce it sooner rather than later. This way, if he is leaving, the Saints have time to find his replacement.