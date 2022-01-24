The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Fans React To What Saints Owner Said Monday

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton walking on the field during warmups.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints looks on during warmups prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The biggest storyline surrounding the New Orleans Saints at the moment is the future of longtime head coach Sean Payton.

A report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport over the weekend indicated that Payton has been noncommittal about whether or not he’ll be back with the team next season. The 58-year-old head coach reportedly returned to the team facility today, but his status for 2022 technically remains unsettled.

Saints owner Gayle Benson was asked about Payton’s plans, and answered the question while laughing.

“We don’t know. Who knows?” Benson said, per Sean Fazende of FOX8 New Orleans. “We’ll find out soon enough I guess. I don’t think any of us know, but he’ll let us know soon enough.”

The video of Benson speaking can be seen below. The reactions to it have been mixed, with some people thinking she’s clearly laughing it off because she knows Payton will be back and others feeling she is trying to hide her nerves about the situation.

Payton has been the Saints’ head coach since 2006. During his tenure, he’s taken the team to the postseason nine times and delivered a win in Super Bowl XLIV.

Whatever decision Payton is making, he will probably need to announce it sooner rather than later. This way, if he is leaving, the Saints have time to find his replacement.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.