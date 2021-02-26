NFL Insider Floats Potential New Orleans Saints, Veteran QB Trade

What will the New Orleans Saints do at quarterback? That’s one of the main storylines to follow this offseason since the expectation around the league is that Drew Brees will retire.

New Orleans could hand the keys over to Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston, assuming the latter re-signs in free agency. The Saints have also been linked to Russell Wilson, so we can’t dismiss the possibility of a blockbuster trade going down.

There’s another option out there for the Saints that involves a familiar face. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football brought up a fascinating hypothetical that includes Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

“Assuming the big names aren’t part of the picture … I think one of the more interesting subplots right now is what the Saints would do if Carolina finds a new QB before they lock into someone,” Underhill tweeted.

This post from Underhill caught NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport’s attention, as he had some interesting information to share regarding this potential reunion.

“A rare intradivision trade wouldn’t shock me,” Rapoport replied. “I know Teddy Bridgewater and the Saints still have mutual respect. Obviously would depend on what happens with Jameis Winston, too.”

Bridgewater went 5-0 with the Saints in 2019 during Drew Brees’ absence, throwing for 1,384 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

Carolina then gave Bridgewater a three-year, $63 million deal when he became a free agent. He didn’t perform very well though, finishing the year with just 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Nonetheless, a potential reunion between Bridgewater and the Saints would be quite fascinating.