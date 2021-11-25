NFL Insider Has Troubling Update On Saints RB Mark Ingram

The New Orleans Saints are scheduled to face off against the Buffalo Bills later Thanksgiving night.

New Orleans is trying to keep pace in a crowded NFC playoff race. However, the team has been without several star players in recent weeks and just hasn’t been able to get healthy at the right time.

Unfortunately, the Saints will be without arguably the team’s best player yet again tonight. Running back Alvin Kamara is dealing with a knee injury and will miss his second-straight game.

That’s not the only bad news for the Saints, though. According to the latest report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the team might be without backup running back Mark Ingram as well.

According to the report, Ingram is dealing with swelling in his knee and might not be able to play. Rapoport called it an “uphill battle” for Ingram to suit up on Thursday night.

From @GMFB: Before we get to the health of the #Saints RBs for tonight's game, I explain why I'm smoking a side turkey (and not the real Thanksgiving turkey). pic.twitter.com/xghKaPO35v — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 25, 2021

If Ingram can’t go, the Saints will turn over the keys to third-string running back Tony Jones Jr. He flashed during the preseason, but hasn’t made much of an impact yet this season.

We’ll have to wait and see if Ingram can give it a go.