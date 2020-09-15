NFL Insider Has Unfortunate Injury Update For Saints WR Michael Thomas

On Sunday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a matchup of division rivals.

The game made NFL history with the highest combined age of starting quarterbacks. Tom Brady, 43, and Drew Brees, 41, both looked their age on Sunday, struggling against tough defenses.

In the end, the Saints walked out with a 34-23 win over the Buccaneers. However, it wasn’t all good news for New Orleans on Sunday afternoon.

Star wide receiver Michael Thomas suffered an ankle injury when running back Latavious Murray ran into his leg. Thomas eventually limped off the field under his own power, but there were serious questions about his status moving forward.

Initial reports suggested the tough wide receiver would be able to battle through the pain. Unfortunately for the Saints, it doesn’t sound like the former Ohio State star will be on the field in the near future.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Thomas is now expected to miss several weeks. It’s a tough blow for the Saints offense early in the season.

#Saints star WR Michael Thomas' high-ankle injury is worse than originally believed, and he’s now expected to miss several weeks, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Thomas is as tough as they come and surely will try to defy that timeline. But it'll be a battle. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 15, 2020

During Sunday’s contest against the Buccaneers, Thomas had a lackluster performance – by his standards. He racked up just three receptions for 17 yards on five targets.

He set an NFL record with 149 receptions during the 2019 season. In just his fourth year, Thomas put up 149 receptions for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns.