NFL Insider Has Unfortunate Update On Saints QB Taysom Hill

The New Orleans Saints just can’t seem to catch a break this season.

In an effort to try and salvage what’s already been a miserable season in New Orleans, Sean Payton handed the keys of his offense over to Taysom Hill on Thursday night. It didn’t go as planned.

The dual-threat quarterback threw four picks in the Saints’ 27-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. On the bright side, Hill added 365 yards of total offense and two scores.

Unfortunately, Hill’s efforts to try and lead the Saints to a win may have resulted in an injury. The gadget quarterback potentially suffered a torn tendon in his middle finger of his throwing hand and may require surgery, as a result.

“#Saints QB Taysom Hill is feared to have suffered a torn tendon in his middle finger that may necessitate surgery at some point, sources say,” reports NFL insider Ian Rapoport. “More tests are coming. The injury, called Mallet Finger, was one of the ailments that #SeahawksQB Russell Wilson had earlier in the year.”

This is an unfortunate setback for the Saints’ new starting quarterback.

Taysom Hill may be turnover prone, but he gives the Saints a better option to win over Trevor Siemian. However, it appears New Orleans will have to turn back to Siemian in coming weeks.

The Saints will try and get back in the win column a week from this Sunday against the New York Jets.