NFL Insider Has Update On Saints, WR Antonio Brown

The New Orleans Saints made waves last week when they brought in wide receiver Antonio Brown for a workout. Though the NFC South champions stopped well-short of signing Brown, his workout seems to have made the possibility of an NFL return more realistic.

But NFL insider Jason La Canfora poured a little bit of cold water onto that happening in the immediate future.

Taking to Twitter, La Canfora stated that the Saints will not sign Brown until his status with the NFL is clarified. As of writing, there is reportedly no indication that any decision is imminent.

Brown is currently being investigated by the league for sexual assault allegations. Though he has not been arrested or otherwise charged with any crimes, the NFL has been undergoing an investigation into the allegations for months.

The Saints won't be signing Antonio Brown unless/until there is clarity from the NFL about its investigation into the claims of sexual assault made against him. And there is no indication from the NFL that any decision is imminent — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) December 29, 2019

The seven-time Pro Bowler started 2019 on the Pittsburgh Steelers. But he forced his way out in March with a trade to the Oakland Raiders.

Despite getting out of Pittsburgh, though, Brown appeared unsatisfied in Oakland. He once again forced Oakland into getting rid of him before landing with the New England Patriots.

But even though he got his wish for a second time, Brown did not keep his head down in New England.

When the sexual assault allegations emerged in September, the Patriots cut him after two weeks with the team.