NFL Insider Jay Glazer Has Telling Report On Mark Ingram

It is looking more and more likely that the New Orleans Saints will be without Mark Ingram for tonight’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

New Orleans has already ruled star running back Alvin Kamara out for a third straight game due to a knee injury. Ingram, the team’s veteran No. 2, is dealing with a knee issue of his own.

Ingram was limited in practice on Wednesday, but FOX’s Jay Glazer reported this afternoon that the Saints “do not expect” to have Ingram available tonight.

If that’s the case, expect Tony Jones Jr., Ty Montgomery and Dwayne Washington to handle running back duties against Buffalo.

Saints do not expect to have Mark Ingram later vs the Bills @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) November 25, 2021

Ingram has filled in admirably for Kamara the last two weeks, rushing for 135 yards and a touchdown while adding 10 receptions for 86 yards.

Unfortunately, the Saints have dropped their last three games and sit at 5-5. The team hasn’t won since beating the Buccaneers on October 31.

They’ll get a desperate Bills team tonight at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.