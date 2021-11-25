The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Insider Jay Glazer Has Telling Report On Mark Ingram

Drew Brees hands off to Mark Ingram.NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 08: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints hands the ball to Mark Ingram #22 during the first half against the Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 8, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

It is looking more and more likely that the New Orleans Saints will be without Mark Ingram for tonight’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

New Orleans has already ruled star running back Alvin Kamara out for a third straight game due to a knee injury. Ingram, the team’s veteran No. 2, is dealing with a knee issue of his own.

Ingram was limited in practice on Wednesday, but FOX’s Jay Glazer reported this afternoon that the Saints “do not expect” to have Ingram available tonight.

If that’s the case, expect Tony Jones Jr., Ty Montgomery and Dwayne Washington to handle running back duties against Buffalo.

Ingram has filled in admirably for Kamara the last two weeks, rushing for 135 yards and a touchdown while adding 10 receptions for 86 yards.

Unfortunately, the Saints have dropped their last three games and sit at 5-5. The team hasn’t won since beating the Buccaneers on October 31.

They’ll get a desperate Bills team tonight at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.