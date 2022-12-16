NFL Insider Not Convinced Sean Payton Coaches In 2023

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Former Saints head coach Sean Payton has stated before that he plans on coaching in the NFL again. However, there's currently no timetable for his return.

While on Fox Sports Radio's "2 Pros and a Cup of Joe," Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated made an interesting comment about Payton's future.

Breer said Payton could potentially sit out the 2023 season and remain with FOX for another year.

"I would not rule out the idea that he could sit another year," Breer said. "'Cause I do think he’s enjoying what he’s doing right now, and unless the situation is perfect for him, I could see. Now I think he’s gonna coach again, I don’t think he’s done for good. But unless there’s a perfect situation out there I could see him continuing to live a pretty comfortable life for another year."

Breer added that Payton's decision could depend on which jobs open up this offseason.

"I really think with Sean the two things are gonna be geography and quarterback. I know he likes living in Los Angeles, he’s living there now and the idea of being on the west coast appeals to him. And obviously, that makes the Chargers the easiest destination when you’re looking at potential suitors."

In an interview with The Spun, Payton said he's looking for a team that has "functional leadership."

Payton had a 152-89 record during his time in New Orleans. There's no question he's one of the best offensive minds in the game.