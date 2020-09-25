NFL Insider Offers “Realistic” Return Date For Michael Thomas

Considering that’s he hasn’t practiced for the Saints in two weeks, the odds of Michael Thomas suiting up this weekend are extremely slim. However, the All-Pro wide receiver could return to the gridiron very soon.

Thomas suffered a high ankle sprain against the Buccaneers in Week 1. The timeline for that type of injury is usually four to six months, but Thomas has been given a recovery time of two to four weeks.

On Friday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport provided an update on Thomas’ health. He first discussed the Saints wideout’s chance to play this Sunday, which obviously isn’t looking good. Then, Rapoport revealed a realistic return date for the reigning Offensive Player of the Year.

“If he’s out this week – from what I understand – he has a realistic chance of being back on the field next week,” Rapoport said on Good Morning Football.

From @GMFB: An important day looms for #Saints WR Michael Thomas, who hasn't practiced since suffering his high-ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/SBNSVfJ0f4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2020

As long as Thomas is out of the lineup, New Orleans will need to rely on Emmanuel Sanders and Tre’Quan Smith at wideout.

It’s tough to replace a player like Thomas, who is so dominant that he constantly commands opposing secondaries to double team him. Fortunately for the Saints, it doesn’t sound like his absence will last much longer.

After falling short to the Raiders in Week 2, the Saints will look to rebound this weekend against the Packers.

We’ll see if Drew Brees can lead his team to victory, even without his best offensive weapon on the field.