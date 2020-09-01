NFL Insider Offers Update On Saints, RB Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints and running back Alvin Kamara have been locked in contract negotiations for the past few weeks.

Things took a nasty turn on Tuesday afternoon, though. A report from NFL insider Josina Anderson suggested the Saints were open to trading Kamara rather than signing him to a lucrative deal.

That news came after the star running back reportedly was “absent” from practice for three days. Kamara was reportedly in the Saints’ building, but not out on the practice field.

The latest report gives some context as to why that might have been. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Kamara received an epidural shot in his back last Thursday.

Just said on @NFLTotalAccess: #Saints RB Alvin Kamara intends to show up tomorrow and practice after missing several days following an epidural shot in his back last Thursday. The sides weren't that far apart on an extension before things went sideways. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/mdBqpoNGXG — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 1, 2020

Pelissero reported Kamara plans to return to practice on Wednesday after taking a few days off following the shot in his back.

That’s good news for Saints fans who thought Kamara might not show up to camp over the next few weeks. The report from Pelissero also suggests he’s not clamoring to be the highest-paid running back in the game.

According to Pelissero, Kamara and his representatives have not asked for more than the four-year, $64 million deal the Carolina Panthers handed to Christian McCaffrey.

Kamara has been one of the most lethal offensive weapons since he came into the NFL. He and wide receiver Michael Thomas are arguably the best running back/wide receiver combo in the league.