NFL Insider Updates Timeline For Jadeveon Clowney’s Decision

It’s been an interesting offseason for Jadeveon Clowney to say the least. With the regular season just days away from kicking off, the former No. 1 pick is finally getting ready to join a roster.

For the past few months, the Tennessee Titans have been considered a potential suitor for Clowney. Then out of nowhere, the New Orleans Saints emerged as a legitimate threat to win the sweepstakes.

ESPN insider Dianna Russini reported earlier today that New Orleans is all in on landing Clowney. She added that a member of the team’s coaching staff flew to Houston to talk to Clowney about why he’d be the perfect fit for the Saints.

While the Saints could potentially land Clowney in the coming days, the South Carolina product isn’t ready just yet to make a final decision.

Russini is reporting that Clowney has been advised to wait for teams to finalize their rosters. This would allow suitors the chance to free up more cap space for the talented defensive end.

I’m told Clowney has been advised to wait for cut day to wrap up this weekend, as teams involved, including others, could possibly have extra money to pay the free agent. Either way, its Clowney’s call. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) September 4, 2020

According to Spotrac, the Titans have roughly $20.5 million in cap space. The front office has more than enough money to sign Clowney to a short-term deal.

Things aren’t looking so great – financially speaking – for the Saints. At this moment, the franchise has just over $3 million in cap space.

To be fair though, Mickey Loomis is one of the best in the business at freeing up money. He’ll definitely be busy this weekend trying to clear up some room for Clowney.

Where do you think Clowney will land?