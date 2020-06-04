NFL Legend Ed Reed Uses 1 Word To Describe Drew Brees

You can add legendary NFL defensive back Ed Reed to the list of people criticizing New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees for his comments on players kneeling for the national anthem.

Brees, 41, is getting crushed for what he said in an interview with Yahoo Finance. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback said he will “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America.”

Reed, a nine-time Pro Bowler and eight-time All-Pro defensive back for the Baltimore Ravens, used one word to describe Brees today.

“Sucker.”

Reed spoke out about Brees in a video posted to social media. He did not hold back.

“I’m just going to get straight to it. I see Drew Brees trying to do his part in keeping black folk down. You a straight sucker for that s–t Drew Brees,” Reed said.

“Drew Brees, you a straight sucker man, you a sucker for that. Why you think all these young people out here protesting? Why you think they out here protesting? The looting, I could see you speaking on the looting, and saying that’s bad, you don’t support that. But why you think all these young people out here protesting?”

“I really ain’t go no more words for you bro. You a sucker, man. Straight BS, man. Straight BS. And for all my Saints fans, for all my New Orleans people who still like your a– just because they want to win games, you all right with him, you understand? Drew Brees, you a sucker, you’re going to be a sucker.”

“You a sucka for that” Ed Reed doesn’t hold back on Drew Brees’ comments about kneeling during the anthem pic.twitter.com/C5crcUUcAH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 4, 2020

Reed is far from the only notable NFL star to speak out on Brees. Many others have chimed in via social media.

Brees and the Saints are one of the Super Bowl favorites in 2020, and maybe this won’t change that, but their locker room chemistry certainly might.