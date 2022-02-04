NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Eric Bieniemy News

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy reportedly has another head coaching interview lined up for this hiring cycle.

After interviewing last month with the Denver Broncos, who eventually hired Nathaniel Hackett, Bieniemy is set to speak with the New Orleans Saints, perhaps as early as this Saturday, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Bieniemy has been the Chiefs’ OC for the last four seasons. During that time, he has participated in more than 10 head coaching interviews around the league, but has yet to be picked for a job.

Maybe that will change with the Saints, though defensive coordinator Dennis Allen still appears to be the favorite in New Orleans. Along with Allen, Aaron Glenn, Brian Flores, Doug Pederson and Darren Rizzi have all interviewed for the position as of tonight.

If Bieniemy were to be hired by New Orleans, Andy Reid would need a new offensive coordinator in Kansas City. He won’t be able to promote quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka to replace Bieniemy either, as Kafka was hired as the Giants’ new OC on Thursday.

Bieniemy’s resume with the Chiefs has been a strong one, and he definitely seems to have earned the opportunity to run his own team. We’ll see if he gets that chance with the Saints.