NFL Reportedly Considering Different Location For Saints-Chargers Game

A general view of the Superdome during a Saints game.NEW ORLEANS - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view of the opening kickoff between the New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings at Louisiana Superdome on September 9, 2010 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

On Wednesday morning, a report suggested an NFL game could be moved this weekend due to Hurricane Delta.

According to a report from Colts beat writer Zak Keefer of the Athletic, Monday night’s game between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers could be moved.

The Saints are set to host the Chargers in New Orleans for ESPN’s Monday Night Football. However, Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall in Louisiana between Friday night and Saturday morning.

With the hurricane baring down on the Gulf Coast, the NFL is exploring options for Monday Night’s contest. Keefer reported the NFL told the Colts it is exploring the possibility of playing the Saints-Chargers game at the Indianapolis Colts’ stadium.

In a year where COVID-19 has dominated the headlines in the NFL and elsewhere, this is yet another hurdle for the league.

The Colts will be in Cleveland this weekend for a matchup against the Cleveland Browns. That means Lucas Oil Stadium would be open if the Saints need a place to play on Monday night.

New Orleans opened the 2020 season with a dominant performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After two-straight losses, the Saints rebounded with a win over the Detroit Lions last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Chargers have lost three-straight games after opening the season with a win. Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert has looked the part, but hasn’t found his first win yet.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.