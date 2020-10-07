NFL Reportedly Considering Different Location For Saints-Chargers Game

On Wednesday morning, a report suggested an NFL game could be moved this weekend due to Hurricane Delta.

According to a report from Colts beat writer Zak Keefer of the Athletic, Monday night’s game between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers could be moved.

The Saints are set to host the Chargers in New Orleans for ESPN’s Monday Night Football. However, Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall in Louisiana between Friday night and Saturday morning.

With the hurricane baring down on the Gulf Coast, the NFL is exploring options for Monday Night’s contest. Keefer reported the NFL told the Colts it is exploring the possibility of playing the Saints-Chargers game at the Indianapolis Colts’ stadium.

Colts have been told by the league there is a possibility the Saints and Chargers play a game at their home stadium Monday night, source said, and as @JeffDuncan_ reported. NFL might have to move the game due to Hurricane Delta. Nothing definite at this point. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 7, 2020

In a year where COVID-19 has dominated the headlines in the NFL and elsewhere, this is yet another hurdle for the league.

The Colts will be in Cleveland this weekend for a matchup against the Cleveland Browns. That means Lucas Oil Stadium would be open if the Saints need a place to play on Monday night.

New Orleans opened the 2020 season with a dominant performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After two-straight losses, the Saints rebounded with a win over the Detroit Lions last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Chargers have lost three-straight games after opening the season with a win. Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert has looked the part, but hasn’t found his first win yet.