NFL Reportedly Decides On 2022 London Game Team

The NFL International Series is set to continue in 2022 and will send several teams to London for games. There are a few teams that are most likely to get the international nod, but one team has just been confirmed.

According to Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune, the New Orleans Saints are heading to London next year. Per the report, the game is expected to be a designated home game against one of their NFC South rivals.

London has been pretty kind to the Saints through the years. They boast a 2-0 record at Wembley Stadium.

New Orleans played in the second-ever game in the International Series in 2008, beating the San Diego Chargers, 37-32. In 2017, they returned to Wembley Stadium and beat the Miami Dolphins, 20-0.

The NFL has featured over two dozen games in London as it seeks to expand its global market. They’ve reached the point where there is consistent speculation that the next NFL expansion team will be in the British capital city.

The league is making further inroads into the United Kingdom as part of their International Home Marketing Areas. The United Kingdom is one of several countries that NFL teams have been five-year periods to freely market their franchises.

So while many fans living in the United States may lament seeing their favorite team play a home game overseas, don’t expect the tradition to stop anytime soon.

What other NFL teams will we see in London in 2022?