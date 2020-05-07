NFL Reportedly Has 1 Game Scheduled On Christmas Day

Christmas is a day typically dominated by marquee NBA games. But this year, the NFL is getting in on the action after scheduling a big-time contest for the festive holiday.

Per Vikings reporter Courtney Cronin, the Minnesota Vikings will visit the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Dec. 25th of this year. The game is reportedly set to start at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Saints vs. Vikings has blossomed into one of the NFL’s fiercest rivalries over the past few years. Minnesota’s knocked New Orleans out of the playoffs two times in the past three seasons – both games ending in dramatic fashion.

It’s safe to say Saints fans would love nothing more than for Drew Brees to deliver a gift in the form of a victory over the Vikings this Christmas. Here’s the latest on the Christmas game scheduling:

NFL competing for the normal NBA Dec. 25 audience. I'm hearing that the Vikings-Saints game will be the afternoon time slot (3/3:30 CT). Christmas in the Bayou. https://t.co/9FnVYeLaEx — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) May 7, 2020

Both the Vikings and Saints are looking to compete for an NFC title this upcoming season. Each is equipped for a Super Bowl run.

The clock is ticking for the Saints as Drew Brees nears his eventual retirement. Devastating playoff losses have prevented New Orleans from making a Super Bowl run since the organization’s miraculous Super Bowl victory in 2010.

The Saints will look to avenge recent playoff losses to the Vikings on Christmas day later this year.