NFL Insider Has Concerning Injury Update On Saints WR Michael Thomas

Earlier: New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has not played yet this year, and now it’s fair to wonder if he will play at all.

Thomas has been on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list all season long as he recovers from offseason ankle surgery. He was eligible to come off of it in Week 7, but the Saints did not activate him.

Now, we know why. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Thomas has suffered a “new and separate” ankle injury. The three-time Pro Bowler also recently saw a specialist for the issue, Rapoport said.

Thomas’ return date is now “unpredictable.”

#Saints WR Michael Thomas has a new issue with his ankle that necessitated an appointment with a specialist recently, sources say. His return date off the PUP list is unpredictable. This is why New Orleans tried to trade for a WR yesterday.

A two-time first-team All-Pro, Thomas was hampered by his ankle all last season, appearing in only seven games. He’s already missed the first seven games of this year, and it doesn’t sound like he’ll be ready to practice soon either.

If and when he does return, Thomas will assuredly need a couple of weeks to ramp up to be game-ready. That might not leave him enough time to contribute in 2021.

New Orleans reportedly tried to acquire a wide receiver before yesterday’s trade deadline, but no deal came to fruition.

Update: Thomas is indeed out for the year. He made the announcement on Twitter moments ago.

The Saints still have Thomas under contract for three more seasons, so hopefully he’ll be able to bounce back and be healthy in 2022.