NFL Team Reportedly Interested In Alabama Staff Members

A close up shot of New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 29: Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen of the New Orleans Saints reacts before an NFL preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on August 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

A few Alabama staff members could be making the jump to the NFL for the 2022 season.

The New Orleans Saints have shown some interest in the Crimson Tide’s Director of Sports Performance David Ballou and Director of Sports Science Matt Rhea.

Nick Underhill of WWL-TV was first with the report.

Both Ballou and Rhea were hired in 2020 by Nick Saban and have done an excellent job in helping to develop players.

This also wouldn’t be the first time that new head coach Dennis Allen would take from Nick Saban. He’s already hired Doug Marrone to be an offensive analyst.

Allen was named the head coach on Feb. 8 after the Saints promoted him to from his defensive coordinator spot. Sean Payton stepped down following the season, which ended his 15-year run in New Orleans.

The Saints are also retaining Pete Carmichael Jr. as their offensive coordinator and just hired Kodi Burns to be their receivers coach. 

Allen’s coaching staff is set to have a lot of pro and college experience as a new era of Saints football is upon us.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.