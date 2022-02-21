NFL Team Reportedly Interested In Alabama Staff Members

A few Alabama staff members could be making the jump to the NFL for the 2022 season.

The New Orleans Saints have shown some interest in the Crimson Tide’s Director of Sports Performance David Ballou and Director of Sports Science Matt Rhea.

Nick Underhill of WWL-TV was first with the report.

Both Ballou and Rhea were hired in 2020 by Nick Saban and have done an excellent job in helping to develop players.

This also wouldn’t be the first time that new head coach Dennis Allen would take from Nick Saban. He’s already hired Doug Marrone to be an offensive analyst.

Allen was named the head coach on Feb. 8 after the Saints promoted him to from his defensive coordinator spot. Sean Payton stepped down following the season, which ended his 15-year run in New Orleans.

The Saints are also retaining Pete Carmichael Jr. as their offensive coordinator and just hired Kodi Burns to be their receivers coach.

Allen’s coaching staff is set to have a lot of pro and college experience as a new era of Saints football is upon us.