NFL World Reacts To Jameis Winston Signing News

Jameis Winston will be back with the New Orleans Saints in 2021 after agreeing to a new deal on Monday. With Drew Brees headed into retirement, the starting job will the 27-year-old’s for the taking.

Shams Charania broke the news on Monday night that Winston was headed for a reunion with Sean Payton in New Orleans. The former No. 1 overall pick will ink another one-year deal, worth up to $12 million. Only $5.5 million of that will be guaranteed, but Winston has a chance to make up for it with incentives, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

It comes as no surprise for Winston and the Saints to work things out. The organization had signaled their desire to re-sign the former No. 1 overall pick throughout the offseason and will now get to give him his biggest opportunity yet.

Winston didn’t get to do much with the Saints in 2020, as Payton opted to hand Taysom Hill the keys to the offense during the few weeks that Brees was injured. The former Buccaneers quarterback completed seven of his 11 attempts for 75 yards during the regular season. His sole highlight came in the postseason, when he launched a 56-yard touchdown pass on a trick play against his former team.

Although he didn’t get much playing time in 2020, NFL fans are already excited at the thought of seeing Winston back on the field next year. With his raw talent, the Saints will certainly be worth a watch, at the very least.

Football is simply more fun when Jameis Winston is a starting QB — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) March 16, 2021

This makes complete sense for both sides; Drew Brees was 27 when he signed with the Saints and so is @Jaboowins. He has a chance to resurrect his career with the Saints and solidify himself as a bonafide number 1 starter. https://t.co/e555PYr36h — Mike Tannenbaum (@RealTannenbaum) March 16, 2021

Jameis Winston should get every opportunity to win a starting job in New Orleans against Taysom Hill — and then a chance to earn an even bigger pay day next year. https://t.co/fD9YF69PO1 — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) March 16, 2021

Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill wishing each other luck in the Saints’ QB1 race pic.twitter.com/LmZEHlx7CX — Blue Wire Podcasts (@bluewirepods) March 16, 2021

Of course, Winston needs to win the starting job first. New Orleans will also have Hill on the books for the 2021 season and will need to settle their quarterback room before setting their sights on another postseason run.

With their biggest move now made, the Saints will turn their focus elsewhere for the rest of the offseason.