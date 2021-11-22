NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Taysom Hill News

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has always treasured having a unique player like Taysom Hill in his offensive gameplan.

Clearly that still remains the case, because the 31-year-old Swiss Army knife reportedly landed a massive new contract on Monday afternoon.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Saints and Hill agreed to a four-year extension that will keep the veteran quarterback in New Orleans until he’s 35 years old. However, the deal wasn’t just any ordinary contract.

Payton and the Saints worked their financial magic once again to give Hill an extension that includes just $22.5 million guaranteed. The new contract will be what Schefter refers to as a “hybrid deal” because it can pay the quarterback a wide-ranging amount, depending on what his role in New Orleans becomes in the next four years.

Hill’s extension will pay him up to a base salary of $40 million for the unique position that he currently plays in Payton’s offense, as a jack-of-all-trades. However, he’ll have the potential to earn an additional $55 million if he becomes that Saints starting quarterback in the next four seasons.

Taysom Hill’s hybrid deal is unique and unlike other contracts because it pays him a $40 million base salary for the role that he’s currently playing, and up to an additional $55 million if he does become the Saints’ starting QB for the next four seasons. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 22, 2021

Although Hill’s contract extension only comes with $22.5 million guaranteed, the NFL world couldn’t help but be surprised at the high end of the range that he could be paid over the next four years. Given the fact that he hasn’t won over the starting job in New Orleans this season at any point, fans and media members were surprised that the Saints would ever be willing to pay him up to $95 million.

This man is 31 years old and currently backing up Trevor Siemian. But I’m sure he’ll become a legit NFL starter by the time he’s 35 https://t.co/U53ft7C9qe — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) November 22, 2021

Overpaid by either formula 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/pN67cv6PVR — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) November 22, 2021

Taysom Hill still getting QB money to do everything but play QB? https://t.co/fKmQpr1aOQ pic.twitter.com/gNiPki4QXu — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) November 22, 2021

Ok but why https://t.co/DRiLGf8vw7 — Tony X (@soIoucity) November 22, 2021

I got nothin https://t.co/adFCivo1mY — Josh No-coin Hermsmeyer (@friscojosh) November 22, 2021

Sean Payton's love affair with this dude is so confounding. https://t.co/Sv77KwXKlG — Jeff Cavanaugh (@JC1053) November 22, 2021

Others from around the NFL world commented on the fact that once again, the Saints were able to pull off something remarkable with one of their contracts.

the saints are laundering money through taysom hill some how. only explanation. https://t.co/LlGsG2Zooq — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) November 22, 2021

How the Saints view the salary cap… pic.twitter.com/jaHIA6kTlE — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 22, 2021

Somehow the Saints never entering salary cap hell is entirely explained by Taysom Hill's contracts. https://t.co/ywS30smXHb — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) November 22, 2021

Hill’s current deal was set to expire at the end of the season, so the Saints didn’t have any other choice but to extend him before next spring. The hybrid contract will allow New Orleans to protect itself if the 31-year-old never blossoms into a starting quarterback.

Hill has struggled to take over the Saints starting job this year, even after Jameis Winston went down with a season-ending injury. He’s thrown only eight passes in seven appearances, but has rushed 20 times for 104 yards and three touchdowns.

New Orleans plays on Thanksgiving in just a few days time, so it’ll be interesting to see if Hill gets the start after inking his new contract.

The 5-5 Saints, desperately in need of a win to stop a three-game skid, will take on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night.