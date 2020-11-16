NFL World Reacts To The Drew Brees Injury News

The NFL world was devastated after a handful of reports surfaced that confirmed a serious injury for Saints great Drew Brees.

The 41-year-old quarterback suffered at least three fractured ribs over the last two weeks which subsequently caused a collapsed lung on his right side. According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, Brees also broke two ribs on his left side on Sunday against the 49ers, forcing him to miss the second half. Still the New Orleans starter stayed in the game and ran the two-minute drill to perfection at the end of the second quarter.

The injury is considered serious and Brees will need multiple weeks to fully recover. At this point, it’s unclear when he’ll be able to return, so Jameis Winston will assume the starter role for the time being.

Fans and players around the league were devastated by the news. Brees will be bound for the Hall-of-Fame no matter what, but it would be a shame to see his career end like this.

Here’s a few reactions to the news:

Drew Brees is tough as nails man. Dude was for real banged up. Had no choice, but to watch in the 2nd half. That’s crazy! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 16, 2020

Saints coach @SeanPayton said last night that, over 15 years, Drew Brees had never told him he couldn’t go back into a game. Until yesterday. Here’s why. ⬇️ https://t.co/zQT1Ks8oVE — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 16, 2020

Sad about the Drew Brees news. Really does feel like the end of an NFL era. — Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) November 16, 2020

This tells you how tough #DrewBrees is and his will to win.

Asked about finishing the half yesterday. "It's part of the game, just trying to take advantage of the opportunities we had and just doing whatever we could do to try to get the lead by halftime." — Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) November 16, 2020

Based on the reactions from around the country, the long-time Saints quarterback remains well-respected by everyone around the game.

Winston performed adequately in relief, capping off a New Orleans 27-13 victory over San Fransisco. The former Buccaneers quarterback signed the the Saints this offseason as he tries to reclaim a starting spot for himself. Although the circumstances are unfortunate, the remainder of 2020 will give Winston a chance to prove he can be a winning quarterback at the NFL level.

The Saints defense also looked strong again in the win which will be crucial moving forward.

Without Brees, the Saints will play their NFC South division rival, the Atlanta Falcons, next Sunday.