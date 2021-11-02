The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Philip Rivers, Saints News

Philip Rivers throws the ball for the Colts.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 13: Quarterback Philip Rivers #17 of the Indianapolis Colts throws against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half of their game at Allegiant Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Colts defeated the Raiders 44-27. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints’ quarterback situation is in flux following the injury to Jameis Winston. Might Philip Rivers be a possible solution?

Rivers retired after last season following a stellar 17-year career. He spent this fall coaching high school football, but played at a competent enough level in 2020 where it wouldn’t be that absurd to suggest he could make an NFL comeback.

Today, Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times reported that Rivers has not been contacted by the Saints, but would “listen” if the team was interested. Rivers also told WNSP 105.5 this morning that while he hasn’t heard from New Orleans, he has been keeping himself ready “in case the perfect storm hits.”

So far, there’s nothing to link Rivers to the Saints except for fantasy and rumors, but that’s enough to get NFL Twitter talking about the hypothetical pairing.

https://twitter.com/JohnJHendrix/status/1455594128729952260?s=20

The Saints lost James Winston to a season-ending knee injury on Sunday, leaving Trevor Siemian as the team’s next option at the position. Taysom Hill has missed the last two games with a concussion.

New Orleans head coach Sean Payton said it would be “a challenge” to bring in an outside quarterback at this point in the season, so the odds of Rivers winding up in the Big Easy seem quite slim.

It would be a hell of a story if it happened though.

