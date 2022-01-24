NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Sean Payton News

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton went on vacation after the end of the regular season. Today, he reportedly returned to the office.

You probably read that sentence and wondered why this is noteworthy at all. Well, the only reason why is because of the reports coming out over the weekend saying that Payton had been noncommittal about returning to the Saints.

It would seem that him being back at the facility is a good sign, given the circumstances. Saints fans certainly seem to be taking it as one.

Did he bring boxes? Is he hugging secretaries good bye and getting a gold watch? WE MUST KNOW NICK!!! https://t.co/kNIK2S8ru6 — Ralph Malbrough (@SaintsForecast) January 24, 2022

Employee returns to work after vacation https://t.co/9P3YuWNToD — Joe Horns Cell Phone  (@JoeHornsPhone) January 24, 2022

We all know what this mean. He wasn’t passing up 45 million https://t.co/kf2JCyJgJ4 — Tony Chapman (@Tony_Still_Sang) January 24, 2022

Now, just because Payton is reportedly at the facility today doesn’t mean he couldn’t still opt to step away from coaching. FOX reportedly wants the 58-year-old to replace Troy Aikman if the longtime game analyst leaves for Amazon.

Still, as of right now, Payton looks like he’s moving on to his normal offseason duties and preparing for another season in New Orleans.

Payton and the Saints posted a 9-8 record in 2021, narrowly missing out on an NFC wild card spot. New Orleans has posted a winning mark in each of the last five seasons and in 10 of Payton’s 15 years on the job.