The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Sean Payton News

sean payton before the saints-rams gameNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints prepares for their the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton went on vacation after the end of the regular season. Today, he reportedly returned to the office.

You probably read that sentence and wondered why this is noteworthy at all. Well, the only reason why is because of the reports coming out over the weekend saying that Payton had been noncommittal about returning to the Saints.

It would seem that him being back at the facility is a good sign, given the circumstances. Saints fans certainly seem to be taking it as one.

Now, just because Payton is reportedly at the facility today doesn’t mean he couldn’t still opt to step away from coaching. FOX reportedly wants the 58-year-old to replace Troy Aikman if the longtime game analyst leaves for Amazon.

Still, as of right now, Payton looks like he’s moving on to his normal offseason duties and preparing for another season in New Orleans.

Payton and the Saints posted a 9-8 record in 2021, narrowly missing out on an NFC wild card spot. New Orleans has posted a winning mark in each of the last five seasons and in 10 of Payton’s 15 years on the job.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.