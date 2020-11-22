NFL World Reacts To Taysom Hill’s First Career Start

The Taysom Hill experience in New Orleans was underway today.

The Saints are without veteran quarterback Drew Brees for the foreseeable future. Brees has several fractured ribs and has been placed on the IR. He’s not eligible to return for at least three weeks and he could be out longer than that.

Sean Payton opted to start Hill over Jameis Winston on Sunday. The Saints head coach said that Hill deserved the opportunity. It’s something that the dual-threat quarterback has been waiting for.

Hill did not make Payton regret his decision. The Saints beat the Falcons, 24-9, on Sunday afternoon. Hill played well, throwing for 233 yards on 18 of 23 passing. He added 10 rushes for 51 yards and two touchdowns.

Those aren’t incredible numbers, but they got the job done on Sunday. The NFL world is impressed by Hill’s performance on Sunday afternoon.

Hill likely played well enough to earn another start for the Saints. Payton admitted that New Orleans could go week-by-week with its quarterback decision until Brees is back. However, it’s tough to see Hill getting benched following this performance.

New Orleans improved to 8-2 with the win on Sunday.