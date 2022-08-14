NFL World Reacts To Andy Dalton's Saints Debut

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 27: Andy Dalton #14 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on September 27, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

If last night's preseason opener is any indication, the New Orleans Saints are in capable hands if backup quarterback Andy Dalton has to play this season.

Dalton, who is entering his 12th NFL campaign, led the Saints on a touchdown drive in his only possession in Saturday's 17-13 loss to the Houston Texans.

Dalton completed all five of his pass attempts for 51 yards and a touchdown to Dwayne Washington. With starting quarterback Jameis Winston sitting out while working through a foot injury, Dalton's competent performance was a welcome sign for fans.

WWLTV's Ralph Malbrough said the "Red Rifle" is "a great addition for [a] team that's played six QBs since 2019."

"After last year’s QB injuries, I’m so glad the Saints picked up Andy Dalton. Gives them a really good insurance option," said Chris Rosvoglou, the Spun's resident Saints fan and a podcaster for Boot Krewe Media.

"Andy Dalton is definitely a upgrade over Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian and Ian Book. Just saying," wrote Saints fan and Twitter user @EStillman23.

Dalton played in eight games for the Chicago Bears last season, starting six. He completed 63.1% of his passes for 1,515 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.

For his career, Dalton has thrown for over 35,000 yards and 226 touchdowns. At the very least, he should be a reliable insurance policy for the Saints this fall.