NFL World Reacts To Brutal Saints Injury News

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 19: Trevor Penning #70 of the New Orleans Saints works against Kingsley Enagbare #55 of the Green Bay Packers during the first half of a preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 19, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Friday night's preseason finale wasn't too kind to New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Trevor Penning. The rookie from Northern Iowa suffered an injury that'll keep him off the field for an extended period of time.

Initially, it was reported that Penning is dealing with a case of turf toe. His MRI results showed that he's dealing with something a bit worse.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Penning has suffered a torn ligament in his foot. He'll require surgery and will be out indefinitely.

Penning wasn't listed as the starting left tackle for the Saints - that job belongs to James Hurst. Nonetheless, he was improving at a rapid rate.

There's no sugarcoating this news. Losing Penning for an indefinite period of time is a tough pill to swallow.

Penning, the No. 19 overall pick in this year's draft, was selected to be the long-term left tackle for the Saints. Those plans haven't been derailed by this injury, albeit no one wants to miss a considerable amount of time in their rookie year.

Hopefully, Penning makes a full and speedy recovery from this foot injury.