NFL World Reacts To Concerning Saints Injury News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 23: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints is tackled by Terrell Edmunds #34 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints are dealing with some key injuries heading into this weekend's game.

A whopping 14 players were listed on the team's injury report today, and while there was some encouraging news--Jameis Winston and Chris Olave practiced on a limited basis--there was also plenty to be concerned about.

"No practice today for a second straight day for Saints’ WRs Jarvis Landry and Michael Thomas as well as CB Marshon Lattimore," tweeted ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Landry missed last weekend's game and Thomas has sat out the last two weeks with injuries. Lattimore, meanwhile, exited Sunday's win over Seattle with an abdominal injury.

Saints fans are bracing themselves to not have any of them available against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6.

"We can't stay healthy for s--t," one fan tweeted.

"Smh need another great run game to control the clock. Keep our defense off the field," said a second.

"Take the Bengals and the points while you still can for + money," advised one man

"Just list him as OUT already. We know how this goes," said another fan, presumably talking about Thomas.

New Orleans and Cincinnati will meet Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.