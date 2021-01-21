NFL World Reacts To Details From Drew Brees’ Wife

Drew Brees’ NFL career appears to be over and it didn’t end in very nice fashion.

The New Orleans Saints lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 30-20, in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday evening. Brees had a rough game, throwing three interceptions in the loss.

It was a rough 2020 season overall for Brees, who struggled through injuries – more than we originally thought.

Brees’ wife, Brittany, revealed that her husband was battling through some major injuries during the regular season.

“After crying for a few days … I am so grateful for this year. Your 20th in the NFL my love. This has been the hardest year of our lives, yet in some ways one of the best. This year has shaped us and strengthened us. It has shown us what is truly important, and what is not. I am so proud of you and the man you are. The fact that you played this entire year with a torn rotator cuff, torn fascia in your foot, … then later 11 broken ribs a collapsed lung … yet did not complain once …makes me think I should not have taken the epidural while giving birth to the kids! This is definitely not how I prayed this year would end and to say my heart is broken for you is an understatement but God’s plans are always better. Your children have watched you handle it all with integrity, grace, and the most amazing work ethic. We r so proud of you,” she wrote.

The NFL world is giving Drew Brees major respect for battling through so many injuries over the course of the season.

Brees and his wife shared an emotional moment on the field following the Saints’ loss on Sunday. The NFL quarterback has yet to officially announce a retirement decision, but it sounds like one is coming soon.

EMOTIONAL PHOTOS: Saints Quarterback Drew Brees did the only thing he knew to do after a loss like that against the Bucs last night…spend two hours with his family after the game in the endzone. ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/yOg9s4MU7X — wdsu (@wdsu) January 18, 2021

Brees’ former tight end, Jimmy Graham, shared a heartfelt message for his old quarterback on Twitter.

“What a legacy! I’m proud to be one of your greatest creations. I’m grateful everyday for the confidence you instilled in me from my first day to our last. I’m still heart broken,” he tweeted.

Brees’ NFL exit is even more heartbreaking when you learn of all of the injuries he was battling through. Best of luck in retirement, Drew.