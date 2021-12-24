NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Saints Quarterback News

Earlier this week, the New Orleans Saints placed starting quarterback Taysom Hill and backup quarterback Trevor Siemian on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

That leaves former Notre Dame star quarterback Ian Book as the likely starter with very little depth – unless the team signed a veteran quarterback. They did just that on Friday morning – adding veteran quarterback Blake Bortles.

“The Saints are expected to sign Blake Bortles today, per sources,” Saints insider Jeff Duncan said. “He will practice with the team today and be the backup quarterback to Ian Book on Monday night.”

Let’s just say not everyone is impressed by the recent signing of Bortles.

“This is one of the bleaker sentences you’ll ever read,” one fan said.

“The Apocalypse is upon us. The Saints have signed Blake Bortles and the end times have arrived,” another fan said.

This won’t be Bortles’ first team of the 2021 season. Earlier this season he joined the Green Bay Packers in a reserve role.

The former No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft has not played since 2019. He threw just two passes for the Los Angeles Rams that year.

Now he’ll suit up for the Saints – albeit on the bench – for their game against the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.