NFL World Reacts To Ian Book’s First Career Drive

Ian Book warming up.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 27: Ian Book #16 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Caesars Superdome on December 27, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Ian Book era didn’t start on the right foot. On his very first drive of the game, the rookie quarterback threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

Book was trying to complete a short pass to Lil’Jordan Humphrey, but the throw was tipped at the line of scrimmage by Andrew Van Ginkel.

The deflection from Van Ginkel allowed Nik Needham to jump the route and intercept Book’s pass. It was a pretty brutal sequence for Book to say the least.

The NFL world was hoping to see more out of Book on his first drive, that’s for sure.

“My excitement over seeing Ian Book start … waning,” Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated said.

“I would’ve played Kamara at QB or Blake Bortles,” Lee Schechter of Bleacher Report said. “Ian Book has nothing close to an NFL arm.”

It’s way to early to write Book off as an NFL quarterback. That being said, it’s tough to envision him having a lot of success tonight.

Not only are the Saints missing several assistant coaches due to a COVID-19 outbreak, their starting offensive tackles are inactive.

We’ll see if Book can bounce back from his rough start.

