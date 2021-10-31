The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Kevin White’s Return On Sunday

Kevin White holds up his Chicago Bears jersey.CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 30: Kevin White of the West Virginia Mountaineers holds up a jersey after being chosen #7 overall by the Chicago Bears during the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University on April 30, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Once upon a time, Kevin White was a top-10 draft pick who experts pegged to have a long and successful NFL career. Unfortunately, that was before injuries took their toll.

In his first four professional seasons, White played in just 14 games with the Chicago Bears, the team that drafted him. In 2019 and 2020, he appeared in only three games with the San Francisco 49ers and did not catch a pass.

Now, the 29-year-old White is trying to catch on with the New Orleans Saints. He’s playing in his second game with the team this afternoon, and has managed to make his presence felt.

On the first play of the second half, White streaked past Buccaneers cornerback Pierre Desir, showing off some of the speed that made him such a coveted prospect out of West Virginia. Backup Trevor Siemian, who is playing in place of an injured Jameis Winston, hit the onetime No. 7 overall pick for a gain of 38 yards.

After the play, White was understandably excited. His first catch since 2018 was an important one, and it managed to ignite NFL twitter as well.

Sure, White’s career has not worked out as he hoped it would. That’s beyond unfortunate.

It would be awesome to see him be able to seize the opportunity he has here though and make some more big plays during his time in New Orleans.

