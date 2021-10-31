NFL World Reacts To Kevin White’s Return On Sunday

Once upon a time, Kevin White was a top-10 draft pick who experts pegged to have a long and successful NFL career. Unfortunately, that was before injuries took their toll.

In his first four professional seasons, White played in just 14 games with the Chicago Bears, the team that drafted him. In 2019 and 2020, he appeared in only three games with the San Francisco 49ers and did not catch a pass.

Now, the 29-year-old White is trying to catch on with the New Orleans Saints. He’s playing in his second game with the team this afternoon, and has managed to make his presence felt.

On the first play of the second half, White streaked past Buccaneers cornerback Pierre Desir, showing off some of the speed that made him such a coveted prospect out of West Virginia. Backup Trevor Siemian, who is playing in place of an injured Jameis Winston, hit the onetime No. 7 overall pick for a gain of 38 yards.

After the play, White was understandably excited. His first catch since 2018 was an important one, and it managed to ignite NFL twitter as well.

Former #Bears 1st round pick Kevin White is reborn. First catch in 3 years is a 38-yarder.pic.twitter.com/3r2g6lKEpq — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 31, 2021

Kevin white!!!!!!!!!!!! — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) October 31, 2021

KEVIN WHITE SZN — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) October 31, 2021

KEVIN WHITE!!!! — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 31, 2021

Aw Kevin White looked so pumped there. Happy for him. 🥺 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 31, 2021

Kevin White, Garrett Griffin, and Alex Armah have receptions for the Saints today. — Dan Pizzuta (@DanPizzuta) October 31, 2021

Maybe Trevor Siemian, Kevin White, Garrett Griffin and Alex Armah just developed some amazing chemistry or something while running the scout team — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) October 31, 2021

Bears fans when they see Kevin White make a good play pic.twitter.com/6vT5Swv5Ek — Stadium (@Stadium) October 31, 2021

Kevin White, still doing it! — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) October 31, 2021

Trevor Siemian just completed a pass to Kevin White over Pierre Desir…in a game between two presumed playoff teams. In the year 2021. — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) October 31, 2021

It's Halloween, so the ghost of Kevin White is obviously here to haunt me. — Robert Mays (@robertmays) October 31, 2021

Sure, White’s career has not worked out as he hoped it would. That’s beyond unfortunate.

It would be awesome to see him be able to seize the opportunity he has here though and make some more big plays during his time in New Orleans.