NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Alvin Kamara News

Alvin Kamara returned to practice for the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday – a sign that he was making progress in his recovery from an MCL sprain. However, the latest update on the All-Pro tailback is quite discouraging.

Saints insider Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football is reporting that Kamara was not at the portion of Thursday’s practice that was open to the media.

“Not good for Kamara to not be out there after being limited in Wednesday’s practice,” Underhill said. “Everything I’ve heard is that he’s in a day-to-day basis with this injury.”

As you’d expect, Saints fans are heartbroken over the latest update on Kamara.

If Kamara does miss this Sunday’s game, that would mean Mark Ingram gets the bulk of the carries for the Saints.

“Well that’s concerning,” Dr. Jesse Morse replied. “His knee/MCL sprain might not be quite ready yet. Likely couldn’t handle the rigors of back-to-back practices. Ingram starting again in W11?”

Ingram performed well against the Titans last Sunday, rushing for 47 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. He also had four receptions for 61 yards.

Unfortunately for the Saints, Kamara isn’t the only key player who’s injured right now. Offensive tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk have also missed time this week.

The Saints will release their final injury report for Week 11 on Friday.