NFL World Reacts To Latest Discouraging Saints News

Few teams in the NFL have been hit by injuries as hard as the New Orleans Saints – who are miraculously still somewhat in playoff contention.

Earlier this week, the New Orleans Saints placed running back Mark Ingram on the reserve/COVID-19 list, per New Orleans insider Jeff Duncan. Unfortunately, the bad news didn’t stop there.

On Thursday afternoon, the Saints also placed running back/wide receiver hybrid Ty Montgomery on the COVID-19 list as well. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Montgomery tested positive for the virus.

With yet another running back out for Sunday’s game, most fans had the same thing to say: Alvin Kamara will be in for a heavy workload against the New York Jets.

“Alvin Kamara for 1000% of touches,” one fan said.

“Good thing Alvin Kamara has been back fully participating in practice this week since both of the Saints’ top two RBs from last week are now on the reserve/COVID list,” Saints beat writer Mike Triplett said.

Given the growing list of players out for Sunday’s game, fans are volunteering their services to the Saints.

“Fine, I will play running back for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday,” another fan said.

New Orleans and New York kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.