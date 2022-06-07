NFL World Reacts To Latest Michael Thomas Video

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints signals a first down during the NFC Divisional Playoff at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Michael Thomas isn't officially a full go for the New Orleans Saints, but it appears he's getting there.

On Tuesday, Thomas posted a video of him sprinting at the Saints' facility on Instagram.

It didn't take long for fans to start dissecting this brief clip of Thomas. Let's just say they believe he's going to return to his All-Pro form.

"This is good to see," a Saints fan tweeted.

"People really not ready for the return of this man," another fan said. "Making it feel like he never left."

Not every single person is sold on this video. Some people want to see how Thomas looks when he's getting in and out of his breaks.

Two weeks ago, Saints head coach Dennis Allen provided an update on Thomas. At that time, the former Offensive Player of the Year wasn't ready for OTAs.

"I think he's doing well in his rehab," Allen said of Thomas. "He's not ready yet, but he's here, he's rehabbing, getting himself better and we're certainly anxious to get him out here."

Allen said the current plan is to have Thomas ready for training camp. In order for that to happen, Thomas will need to feel comfortable making cuts on his ankle.

Thomas has been dealing with an ankle injury since 2020. The Saints are hopeful he can return to their lineup and pick up where he left off in 2019.