Michael Thomas At Practice Tuesday: NFL World Reacts

Believe it or not, Michael Thomas hasn't played a snap for the New Orleans Saints since the 2020 season. Thankfully, he appears to making strides in his recovery.

Thomas didn't actually participate in practice with his teammates for the start of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, but he was on the field observing all the action.

This is good news for both Thomas and the Saints. Despite not being ready to compete just yet, he's at the facility and spending time with his coaches and teammates.

Thomas still has a few more hurdles to overcome before he's considered a full-go, but Saints fans see this Tuesday's report as a step in the right direction.

Earlier this offseason, Saints head coach Dennis Allen said the goal is for Thomas to be ready for training camp. That timeline hasn't changed.

Thomas shocked NFL fans last week when he posted a clip of him sprinting on Instagram. That was yet another sign that he's progressing well in his rehab.

New Orleans is taking a cautious approach to Thomas' situation in large part because it's such a tough injury. The coaching staff needs to be absolutely certain that he won't be at risk to re-aggravate his injury the moment he's running routes with the rest of the team.

Hopefully, we'll see Thomas on the field for the start of training camp in late July.