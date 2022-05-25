Michael Thomas Not Participating Yet: NFL World Reacts

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 21: Wide Receiver Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after catching a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 21, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Michael Thomas is reportedly at the Saints' facility for the start of OTAs, but he's not a "full go" just yet.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reported that Thomas didn't participate in practice this Wednesday. This news shouldn't really surprise fans because Dennis Allen said the All-Pro wideout has a few more hurdles to get past.

"We feel good about what Mike has done in the rehab process," Allen said of Thomas. "There's still a few hurdles that we've got to climb, with any of our guys that had any injuries they're trying to get back from."

Despite Allen's comments, there are still some fans worried that Thomas isn't at 100 percent yet.

"No way Mike isn't healthy yet," one fan tweeted in response to the news.

Others, however, are optimistic Thomas will be back on the field soon.

Considering it's just May, Saints fans shouldn't be spamming the panic button. There's plenty of time for Thomas to return to the practice field.

In the event Thomas isn't ready for the start of the season, the Saints will have to lean heavily on Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry. Both players were acquired this offseason.

Of course, the Saints would prefer to have Thomas as their No. 1 wideout. When healthy, he's one of the best playmakers in the NFL.

The Saints should have an update on Thomas at a later date.