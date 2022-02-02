It sounds like the New Orleans Saints will take a trip across the pond next season. According to a report from NOLA.com’s Jeff Duncan, the team has been notified that it’ll play a game in London this fall.

The date and opponent for the Saints’ game in London has not been finalized. The expectation is that New Orleans will face an NFC South opponent.

So far, the early reactions to this news are negative. Saints fans aren’t thrilled that a divisional matchup will take place away from the Caesars Superdome.

“If they make the Saints play a home game against the Falcons in London, Roger Goodell should be fired,” one fan tweeted.

"If they make the Saints play a home game against the Falcons in London, Roger Goodell should be fired," one fan tweeted.

Some fans are upset that New Orleans’ trip to London will go down as a home game.

That’s unfortunate considering the Saints already missed two home games last season because of Hurricane Ida.

Mike Conti of 92.9 The Game in Atlanta brought up a good point. The Falcons were in London this past season for a showdown with the Jets.

The league may decide to go with the Buccaneers or Panthers this fall instead.

Mike Conti of 92.9 The Game in Atlanta brought up a good point. The Falcons were in London this past season for a showdown with the Jets.

A formal announcement regarding the Saints’ home game in London is expected to come out soon.

The Saints will have nine home games next season.