The New Orleans Saints improved their record to 4-2 on Monday night, but the offense lost an important piece to the puzzle in the process. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Pro Bowl guard Andrus Peat suffered a torn pectoral muscle.

New Orleans is currently waiting for MRI results to confirm this diagnosis, but most signs right now point to Peat missing the rest of the season.

If Peat is out for the remainder of the 2021 season, the Saints will need second-year offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton to step up in his absence. He did an excellent job filling in for Peat on Monday night in Seattle. Now, he’ll need to prove that he can be a steady performer on a weekly basis.

“Looks like Andrus Peat could miss the rest of the season,” Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football said. “Calvin Throckmorton, who played well last night, could be staying in the starting lineup for an extended period.”

John Hendrix of Sports Illustrated seems to be on board with Throckmorton taking over at left guard as well, tweeting “Guess it’s Smelling What the Throck is Cooking the rest of the way.”

Although the Saints appear to be confident in Throckmorton, the reality is they’re another injury to their offensive line away from having serious trouble in the trenches.

“I think Calvin Throckmorton has done a great job filling in from basically Day 1,” Katherine Terrell of The Athletic said. “The problem is the depth starts to get dicey. Losing Peat would be a pretty big deal.”

The bad news for the Saints is that Peat wasn’t the only player they received unfortunate news on this Tuesday. Pro Bowl kicker Wil Lutz announced that he’ll miss the rest of the season.

At this point, it seems like the Saints just won’t be at 100 percent this season.

The Saints have proven they can take on a “next man up” mentality this season, but eventually they’re going to run out of depth if these injuries continue to stack up.

Hopefully, the Saints can stay relatively healthy for the second half of the season.